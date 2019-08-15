Contrasting of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (MUDSU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU)

Both Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.09 115.59 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 264.36

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Sentinel Energy Services Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sentinel Energy Services Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.1% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation shares and 6.7% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.94% 1.42% 4.37% 6.12% 0% 2.38% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.29% 0.39% -2.74% 2.18% 0% 0.1%

For the past year Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Summary

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats Sentinel Energy Services Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.