Contrasting of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (MUDSU) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU)

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|115.59
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 21.1% and 46.6% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|0.94%
|1.42%
|4.37%
|6.12%
|0%
|2.38%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|-0.28%
|1.06%
|3.83%
|5.81%
|0%
|5.71%
For the past year Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.
Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.
