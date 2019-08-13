Contrasting of MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) and Its Rivals

We are comparing MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.15% of MTS Systems Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.41% of all Scientific & Technical Instruments’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand MTS Systems Corporation has 1.5% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 7.48% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have MTS Systems Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTS Systems Corporation 0.00% 9.30% 3.70% Industry Average 6.76% 12.58% 7.38%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing MTS Systems Corporation and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MTS Systems Corporation N/A 55 57.62 Industry Average 73.71M 1.09B 45.70

MTS Systems Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher P/E ratio MTS Systems Corporation is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for MTS Systems Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MTS Systems Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.17 1.88 2.66

The peers have a potential upside of 41.81%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MTS Systems Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MTS Systems Corporation 1.69% -1.57% 5.28% 17.23% 8.11% 43.58% Industry Average 4.18% 7.41% 12.35% 17.59% 23.82% 28.85%

For the past year MTS Systems Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MTS Systems Corporation are 1.8 and 1.1. Competitively, MTS Systems Corporation’s peers have 3.50 and 2.53 for Current and Quick Ratio. MTS Systems Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MTS Systems Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

MTS Systems Corporation has a beta of 1.33 and its 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, MTS Systems Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.17 which is 16.89% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

MTS Systems Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors MTS Systems Corporation’s competitors beat MTS Systems Corporation.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Test segment offers road simulators for durability simulation; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; moving road-plane systems and balances for aerodynamics measurements in wind tunnels; service to maintain the equipment; systems for the physical characterization of material properties, including ceramics, composites, and steel; and systems to test durability and performance of implants, prostheses, and other medical and dental materials and devices. It also provides products, systems, and software to perform static and fatigue testing of aircraft and space vehicles; products for blades, bearings, and wind turbines; structural engineering systems, such as static and dynamic testing; and seismic simulation tables to test the design of structures and establish building codes. In addition, this segment offers installation, calibration, maintenance, training, and consulting services, as well as various accessories and spare parts. It serves automobile, truck, motorcycle, motorsports vehicle, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, rail, and off-road vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers, as well as power generation, aerospace, bio-medical, wind energy, oil and gas, structural engineering, and other industries. The companyÂ’s Sensors segment offers position, test, industrial, and system sensors for acceleration, position, vibration, motion, pressure, and force measurement, as well as piezoelectric sensors and components for vibration, pressure, and force measurement. It serves automotive, aerospace, industrial, research and development, and other markets. The company sells its products through direct sales and service organizations, and independent representatives and distributors, as well as through catalogs, Internet, etc. MTS Systems Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.