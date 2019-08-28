Contrasting of MTBC Inc. (MTBCP) and NantHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:NH)

MTBC Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) and NantHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) are two firms in the Healthcare Information Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTBC Inc. 27 0.85 N/A -0.68 0.00 NantHealth Inc. 1 0.57 N/A -1.72 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of MTBC Inc. and NantHealth Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has MTBC Inc. and NantHealth Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTBC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NantHealth Inc. 0.00% -408.9% -58.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MTBC Inc. and NantHealth Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 21.1%. About 1.2% of MTBC Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, NantHealth Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MTBC Inc. -0.51% -1.3% 0.97% 3.61% 3.4% 6.74% NantHealth Inc. 0.93% -1.34% -22.65% 6.27% -82.62% 1.54%

For the past year MTBC Inc. was more bullish than NantHealth Inc.

Summary

MTBC Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors NantHealth Inc.

NantHealth, Inc. operates as an evidence-based personalized healthcare company. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care for critical illnesses. It develops NantHealth solutions, an adaptive learning system, including molecular profiling solution, software, middleware, and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes, and interprets various molecular, clinical, operational, and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources to enhance decision-making. The companyÂ’s products include Genomic Proteomic Spectrometry (GPS) Cancer molecular profile that integrates whole genome and transcriptome sequencing, and quantitative proteomics; GPS Cancer Report, a clinical cancer platform; and eviti, a decision support oncology solution. It also develops GPS in rare diseases and chronic illnesses. In addition, the company offers Nant Operating System (NantOS) and NantOS apps that include proprietary methods and algorithms, including patient portal and health heritage NantOS apps, care coordination and real-time connectivity NantOS apps, Provider Portal NantOS App, Care Coordination NantOS App Suite, Referral Management NantOS App, and Secure Messaging NantOS App, as well as cancer genome browser for healthcare providers and payors, self-insured employers, and biopharmaceutical companies. The company was formerly known as Nant Health, LLC and changed its name to NantHealth, Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. NantHealth, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.