Contrasting of MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) and Lawson Products Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE:MSM) and Lawson Products Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) compete against each other in the Industrial Equipment Wholesale sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. 76 1.15 N/A 5.28 13.46 Lawson Products Inc. 35 0.91 N/A 0.77 54.31

Table 1 demonstrates MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. and Lawson Products Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Lawson Products Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. 0.00% 21% 12.8% Lawson Products Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.6%

Volatility and Risk

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.’s current beta is 0.88 and it happens to be 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Lawson Products Inc. has a 0.84 beta and it is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. are 2.5 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Lawson Products Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Lawson Products Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. and Lawson Products Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Lawson Products Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 23.39% for MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. with consensus price target of $86. Meanwhile, Lawson Products Inc.’s consensus price target is $37, while its potential upside is 1.07%. The data provided earlier shows that MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. appears more favorable than Lawson Products Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. and Lawson Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.5% and 87% respectively. Insiders owned 0.8% of MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. shares. Comparatively, Lawson Products Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. -2.03% -3.4% -12.68% -15.63% -14.38% -7.63% Lawson Products Inc. 6.4% 13.1% 26.34% 40.27% 58.9% 32.5%

For the past year MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. has -7.63% weaker performance while Lawson Products Inc. has 32.5% stronger performance.

Summary

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. beats Lawson Products Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The companyÂ’s MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. It offers approximately 1,000,000 stock-keeping units through its master catalogs; weekly, monthly, and quarterly specialty and promotional catalogs; brochures; and the Internet, such as its Websites comprising mscdirect.com and use-enco.com. The company serves primarily through its distribution network of 85 branch offices and 12 customer fulfillment centers. In addition, it distributes fasteners and other consumables for customers in manufacturing, government, the Department of Defense, transportation, and natural resources end-markets. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.