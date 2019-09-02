Contrasting of MRC Global Inc. (MRC) and TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) and TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MRC Global Inc. 16 0.25 N/A 0.52 29.90 TETRA Technologies Inc. 2 0.19 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights MRC Global Inc. and TETRA Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MRC Global Inc. and TETRA Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MRC Global Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 1.9% TETRA Technologies Inc. 0.00% -11% -1.3%

Risk and Volatility

MRC Global Inc. is 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.95 beta. Competitively, TETRA Technologies Inc.’s beta is 1.78 which is 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MRC Global Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival TETRA Technologies Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. MRC Global Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TETRA Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for MRC Global Inc. and TETRA Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MRC Global Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 TETRA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MRC Global Inc.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 59.11%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.27% of MRC Global Inc. shares and 80.5% of TETRA Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.9% of MRC Global Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of TETRA Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MRC Global Inc. -3.58% -7.67% -6.12% -0.51% -29.77% 27.88% TETRA Technologies Inc. -3.11% -8.24% -32.17% -28.77% -63.21% -7.14%

For the past year MRC Global Inc. has 27.88% stronger performance while TETRA Technologies Inc. has -7.14% weaker performance.

Summary

MRC Global Inc. beats TETRA Technologies Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

MRC Global Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products. The company also provides carbon steel fittings and flanges comprising carbon weld fittings, flanges, and piping components; stainless, alloy, and corrosion resistant pipes, tubing, fittings, and flanges; and carbon line pipes. In addition, it offers natural gas distribution products, including risers, meters, polyethylene pipes and fittings, and various other components and industrial supplies; oilfield and industrial supplies and completion equipment, such as high density polyethylene pipes, fittings, and rods; and specialized production equipment comprising tanks and separators. Further, the company provides various services, such as product testing, manufacturer assessments, multiple daily deliveries, volume purchasing, inventory and zone store management and warehousing, technical support, training, just-in-time delivery, truck stocking, order consolidation, product tagging, and system interfaces. Its products are used in the construction, maintenance, repair, and overhaul of equipment used in extreme operating conditions, including high pressure, high/low temperature, and high corrosive and abrasive environments. The company was formerly known as McJunkin Red Man Holding Corporation and changed its name to MRC Global Inc. in January 2012. MRC Global Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression, and Offshore. The Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This division also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products; and provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. The Production Testing division provides frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, as well as in various basins in South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. The Compression division provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage operating in onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in Mexico, Canada, and Argentina. The Offshore division offers downhole and subsea services, such as well plugging and abandonment, and workover services; decommissioning and construction services through heavy lift barges and various cutting technologies; and conventional and saturation diving services. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.