Contrasting of MRC Global Inc. (MRC) and PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) and PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MRC Global Inc. 17 0.30 N/A 0.52 31.57 PEDEVCO Corp. 2 16.31 N/A 3.45 0.62

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. PEDEVCO Corp. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to MRC Global Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. MRC Global Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than PEDEVCO Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has MRC Global Inc. and PEDEVCO Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MRC Global Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 1.9% PEDEVCO Corp. 0.00% 901.8% 108.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.91 shows that MRC Global Inc. is 91.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, PEDEVCO Corp. has a 1.24 beta which is 24.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MRC Global Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, PEDEVCO Corp. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. MRC Global Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PEDEVCO Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for MRC Global Inc. and PEDEVCO Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MRC Global Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 PEDEVCO Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

MRC Global Inc.’s upside potential is 40.73% at a $21.25 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MRC Global Inc. and PEDEVCO Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 8.27% and 0.7% respectively. 2% are MRC Global Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, PEDEVCO Corp. has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MRC Global Inc. -1.84% -11.14% 0.92% 1.66% -17.98% 35% PEDEVCO Corp. 1.92% -20.6% 39.47% 17.78% 551.34% 179.94%

For the past year MRC Global Inc. has weaker performance than PEDEVCO Corp.

MRC Global Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products. The company also provides carbon steel fittings and flanges comprising carbon weld fittings, flanges, and piping components; stainless, alloy, and corrosion resistant pipes, tubing, fittings, and flanges; and carbon line pipes. In addition, it offers natural gas distribution products, including risers, meters, polyethylene pipes and fittings, and various other components and industrial supplies; oilfield and industrial supplies and completion equipment, such as high density polyethylene pipes, fittings, and rods; and specialized production equipment comprising tanks and separators. Further, the company provides various services, such as product testing, manufacturer assessments, multiple daily deliveries, volume purchasing, inventory and zone store management and warehousing, technical support, training, just-in-time delivery, truck stocking, order consolidation, product tagging, and system interfaces. Its products are used in the construction, maintenance, repair, and overhaul of equipment used in extreme operating conditions, including high pressure, high/low temperature, and high corrosive and abrasive environments. The company was formerly known as McJunkin Red Man Holding Corporation and changed its name to MRC Global Inc. in January 2012. MRC Global Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 11,538 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had interests in 61 gross wells in its D-J Basin Asset. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Danville, California.