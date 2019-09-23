Contrasting of Moxian Inc. (MOXC) and Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Moxian Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) and Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) have been rivals in the Internet Information Providers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moxian Inc. 2 60.12 N/A -0.37 0.00 Cardlytics Inc. 24 4.93 N/A -1.85 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Moxian Inc. and Cardlytics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moxian Inc. 0.00% 53.8% -767.7% Cardlytics Inc. 0.00% -84% -27.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Moxian Inc. and Cardlytics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moxian Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cardlytics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Cardlytics Inc.’s potential downside is -7.67% and its consensus price target is $33.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Moxian Inc. and Cardlytics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.08% and 77%. About 56.13% of Moxian Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.6% of Cardlytics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moxian Inc. 2.56% -17.01% 76.99% -27.27% -77.65% 17.3% Cardlytics Inc. -4.57% -0.39% 81.93% 63.69% 58.04% 162.23%

For the past year Moxian Inc. was less bullish than Cardlytics Inc.

Summary

Cardlytics Inc. beats Moxian Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network online-to-offline platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform primarily in China. The companyÂ’s products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It offers Moxian+ User App, which provides access to a social media platform with a package of services, such as MO-Talk, a voice chat service; News Center with daily news items; Game Center that enables users to play games and earn MO-Points; MerchantsÂ’ Stores, which enable users to shop; and MO-Shake that allows users shake their phone to win Merchant sponsored vouchers, MO-Coins or MO-Points, and coupons, discounts, or admission to other events hosted by merchant clients. The company also provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics. In addition, it offers social customer relationship management, marketing, event hosting, and vouchers and product listing services, as well as offers analytics reports. Moxian, Inc. serves small and medium sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Cardlytics, Inc. operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels. It also provides solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.