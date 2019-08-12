Contrasting of Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS)

Both Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI Holdings Inc. 4 2162.25 N/A -1.20 0.00 Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 2 57.77 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Motus GI Holdings Inc. and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0% -93.5%

Liquidity

Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.4 and 6.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. are 4.7 and 4.5 respectively. Motus GI Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Motus GI Holdings Inc. and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.7% and 61.4%. Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, 0.4% are Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motus GI Holdings Inc. -5.26% -9.7% -32.5% -34.94% -61.59% -13.18% Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. -6.99% -15.67% 19.91% 116.24% 143.27% 201.19%

For the past year Motus GI Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Motus GI Holdings Inc. beats Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System. Its Pure-Vu System is designed to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular intervention systems for use in interventional vascular procedures. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures. Its CorPath system facilitates stent positioning for PCI procedures by allowing a physician to measure, manipulate, and advance devices with robotic precision; and CorPath GRX system enables the precise, robotic-assisted control of coronary guide catheters, guidewires, and balloon/stent devices from the safety of a radiation-shielded interventional cockpit. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributor relationships in the United States and internationally. It serves vascular, coronary, peripheral vascular, neurointerventional, and structural heart markets. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.