Contrasting of Motif Bio plc (MTFB) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motif Bio plc 4 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 20 9.91 N/A -4.88 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Motif Bio plc and Radius Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Motif Bio plc 0 0 0 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Radius Health Inc.’s potential downside is -2.52% and its consensus price target is $24.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Motif Bio plc and Radius Health Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.46% and 0%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Radius Health Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motif Bio plc -4.85% -8.84% -80.54% -74.21% -80.3% -70.26% Radius Health Inc. 1.91% -0.59% 14.08% 39.3% -34.62% 32.63%

For the past year Motif Bio plc had bearish trend while Radius Health Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Radius Health Inc. beats Motif Bio plc.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.