Contrasting of Motif Bio plc (MTFB) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motif Bio plc 2 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Motif Bio plc and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Motif Bio plc and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Motif Bio plc and Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.46% and 51.3% respectively. Comparatively, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Motif Bio plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.