Contrasting of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (MOSC) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA)

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.13 77.58 Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.55% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.55% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.85% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.5% 3.64% 0% 4.28% Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.29% 0.98% 6.31% 0% 0% 3.84%

For the past year Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.

Summary

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.