Contrasting of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (MOSC) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA)

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.13
|77.58
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 51.55% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.55% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.85% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.79%
|2.5%
|3.64%
|0%
|4.28%
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.29%
|0.98%
|6.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.84%
For the past year Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.
Summary
Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.
Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
