Contrasting of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (MOSC) and Its Rivals

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.55% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Mosaic Acquisition Corp. has 0.17% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mosaic Acquisition Corp. N/A 10 77.58 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Mosaic Acquisition Corp. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.75 2.53

As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -41.48%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.5% 3.64% 0% 4.28% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Mosaic Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than its peers.

Dividends

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s rivals beat Mosaic Acquisition Corp.