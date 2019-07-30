Contrasting of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (MOSC) and Its Peers

We are comparing Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. has 51.55% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 50.56% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Mosaic Acquisition Corp. has 0.17% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 29.00% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.09% 6.69% 3.37%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mosaic Acquisition Corp. N/A 10 82.91 Industry Average 1.79M 57.92M 281.10

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Mosaic Acquisition Corp. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.75 2.44

The rivals have a potential upside of -47.76%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.15% 0.35% 1.86% 3.74% 0% 3% Industry Average 2.84% 3.35% 6.58% 10.14% 9.63% 16.26%

Dividends

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

