Contrasting of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (MOSC) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.13
|77.58
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|345.16
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Mosaic Acquisition Corp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Mosaic Acquisition Corp. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 has Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors at 51.55% and 0% respectively. About 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.79%
|2.5%
|3.64%
|0%
|4.28%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.03%
|0.94%
|5%
|6.79%
|0%
|7%
For the past year Mosaic Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.
Summary
FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats on 5 of the 6 factors Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
