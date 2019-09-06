Contrasting of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (MOSC) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)

This is a contrast between Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.13 77.58 Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and Collier Creek Holdings.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and Collier Creek Holdings.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.55% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Collier Creek Holdings are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.5% 3.64% 0% 4.28% Collier Creek Holdings 1.78% 2.49% 3.83% 6.96% 0% 6.74%

For the past year Mosaic Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Collier Creek Holdings.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats Collier Creek Holdings.