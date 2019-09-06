Contrasting of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (MOSC) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)

This is a contrast between Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.13
|77.58
|Collier Creek Holdings
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and Collier Creek Holdings.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and Collier Creek Holdings.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 51.55% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Collier Creek Holdings are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.79%
|2.5%
|3.64%
|0%
|4.28%
|Collier Creek Holdings
|1.78%
|2.49%
|3.83%
|6.96%
|0%
|6.74%
For the past year Mosaic Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Collier Creek Holdings.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats Collier Creek Holdings.
