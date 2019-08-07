Contrasting of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (MOSC) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)

We are contrasting Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.13 77.58 Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors at 51.55% and 64.05% respectively. About 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 22.19% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.5% 3.64% 0% 4.28% Andina Acquisition Corp. III -0.4% 0.71% 0% 0% 0% 1.96%

For the past year Mosaic Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Andina Acquisition Corp. III

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III.