Contrasting of MorphoSys AG (MOR) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

We will be contrasting the differences between MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MorphoSys AG 26 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 95 2.37 N/A -3.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see MorphoSys AG and United Therapeutics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MorphoSys AG and United Therapeutics Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MorphoSys AG 0.00% 0% 0% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Analyst Ratings

MorphoSys AG and United Therapeutics Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MorphoSys AG 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively United Therapeutics Corporation has a consensus price target of $136.83, with potential upside of 65.73%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.3% of MorphoSys AG shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MorphoSys AG 0.77% 22.27% 23.38% 23.89% -9.44% 18.7% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year MorphoSys AG had bullish trend while United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation. Its product pipeline includes MOR208, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the antigen CD19, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of B cell malignancies; and MOR202, a human monoclonal HuCAL antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers. The company's product pipeline also comprises MOR103/GSK3196165, a human HuCAL antibody directed against granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory hand osteoarthritis. In addition, its product pipeline includes MOR106, a human monoclonal antibody directed against IL-17C, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; and MOR107 that is in preclinical investigation with a focus on oncology indications. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.