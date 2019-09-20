Contrasting of Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 21 35.52 N/A -0.81 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 18 19.73 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Morphic Holding Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Morphic Holding Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Morphic Holding Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6. Competitively, Amarin Corporation plc has 2.2 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Morphic Holding Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Morphic Holding Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus target price of Morphic Holding Inc. is $32, with potential upside of 83.28%. Amarin Corporation plc on the other hand boasts of a $30.67 consensus target price and a 81.05% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Morphic Holding Inc. is looking more favorable than Amarin Corporation plc, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Morphic Holding Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.9% and 45.5%. 26.4% are Morphic Holding Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Amarin Corporation plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. has weaker performance than Amarin Corporation plc

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Morphic Holding Inc. beats Amarin Corporation plc.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.