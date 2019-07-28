Contrasting of Moody’s Corporation (MCO) and Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Both Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) and Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moody’s Corporation 182 8.65 N/A 6.45 28.95 Stantec Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 1.18 20.85

Table 1 demonstrates Moody’s Corporation and Stantec Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Stantec Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Moody’s Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Moody’s Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Stantec Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Moody’s Corporation and Stantec Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moody’s Corporation 0.00% 427.2% 14.5% Stantec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Moody’s Corporation has a 1.29 beta, while its volatility is 29.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Stantec Inc. is 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Moody’s Corporation is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Stantec Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Stantec Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Moody’s Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Moody’s Corporation and Stantec Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moody’s Corporation 1 5 2 2.25 Stantec Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Moody’s Corporation’s consensus price target is $193.75, while its potential downside is -4.74%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.4% of Moody’s Corporation shares and 79.7% of Stantec Inc. shares. About 0.4% of Moody’s Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of Stantec Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moody’s Corporation -2.8% -1.35% 13.39% 21.6% 8.52% 33.28% Stantec Inc. 6.56% 0.66% 2.25% 1.32% -4.88% 12.26%

For the past year Moody’s Corporation has stronger performance than Stantec Inc.

Summary

Moody’s Corporation beats Stantec Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

MoodyÂ’s Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, MoodyÂ’s Investors Service and MoodyÂ’s Analytics. The MoodyÂ’s Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs. This segment provides ratings in approximately 120 countries. Its ratings are disseminated through press releases to the public through print and electronic media, including the Internet and real-time information systems for use by securities traders and investors. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had ratings relationships with approximately 11,000 corporate issuers and approximately 18,000 public finance issuers. It also rated and monitored ratings on approximately 64,000 structured finance obligations. The MoodyÂ’s Analytics segment develops products and services that support financial analysis and risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets; and distributes research and data, such as research on debt issuers, industry studies, and commentary on topical credit related events. This segment also offers economic research, and credit data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services; and outsourced research and analytical services with financial training and certification programs. The company was formerly known as Dun and Bradstreet Company and changed its name to MoodyÂ’s Corporation in September 2000. MoodyÂ’s Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services. It undertakes commercial, healthcare, education, industrial, airports and aviation, civic, science and technology, waterpower and dam, power, oil and gas, mining, water, building, power transportation, community development, and transportation projects. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.