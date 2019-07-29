Contrasting of Moody’s Corporation (MCO) and International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Since Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) and International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moody’s Corporation 182 8.65 N/A 6.45 28.95 International Seaways Inc. 18 1.59 N/A -3.05 0.00

In table 1 we can see Moody’s Corporation and International Seaways Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moody’s Corporation 0.00% 427.2% 14.5% International Seaways Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Moody’s Corporation are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, International Seaways Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. International Seaways Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moody’s Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Moody’s Corporation and International Seaways Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moody’s Corporation 1 5 2 2.25 International Seaways Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Moody’s Corporation has a -4.74% downside potential and a consensus target price of $193.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Moody’s Corporation and International Seaways Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.4% and 96.6%. Moody’s Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of International Seaways Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moody’s Corporation -2.8% -1.35% 13.39% 21.6% 8.52% 33.28% International Seaways Inc. 7.7% 1.56% 17.63% 13.27% 2.7% 19.66%

For the past year Moody’s Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than International Seaways Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Moody’s Corporation beats International Seaways Inc.

MoodyÂ’s Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, MoodyÂ’s Investors Service and MoodyÂ’s Analytics. The MoodyÂ’s Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs. This segment provides ratings in approximately 120 countries. Its ratings are disseminated through press releases to the public through print and electronic media, including the Internet and real-time information systems for use by securities traders and investors. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had ratings relationships with approximately 11,000 corporate issuers and approximately 18,000 public finance issuers. It also rated and monitored ratings on approximately 64,000 structured finance obligations. The MoodyÂ’s Analytics segment develops products and services that support financial analysis and risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets; and distributes research and data, such as research on debt issuers, industry studies, and commentary on topical credit related events. This segment also offers economic research, and credit data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services; and outsourced research and analytical services with financial training and certification programs. The company was formerly known as Dun and Bradstreet Company and changed its name to MoodyÂ’s Corporation in September 2000. MoodyÂ’s Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in New York, New York.