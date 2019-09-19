Contrasting of Moody’s Corporation (MCO) and China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC)

This is a contrast between Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) and China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moody’s Corporation 196 9.11 N/A 6.45 33.24 China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 11 1.32 N/A 0.88 11.80

Table 1 highlights Moody’s Corporation and China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. China Customer Relations Centers Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Moody’s Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Moody’s Corporation is currently more expensive than China Customer Relations Centers Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Moody’s Corporation and China Customer Relations Centers Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moody’s Corporation 0.00% 427.2% 14.5% China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 0.00% 37% 27.1%

Risk and Volatility

Moody’s Corporation has a beta of 1.25 and its 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s beta is -0.22 which is 122.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Moody’s Corporation is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, China Customer Relations Centers Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. China Customer Relations Centers Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Moody’s Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Moody’s Corporation and China Customer Relations Centers Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moody’s Corporation 1 6 1 2.13 China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Moody’s Corporation’s consensus target price is $205.25, while its potential downside is -5.22%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.4% of Moody’s Corporation shares and 0.3% of China Customer Relations Centers Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Moody’s Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 34.51% of China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moody’s Corporation 5.57% 8.07% 10.54% 36.98% 25.48% 53.06% China Customer Relations Centers Inc. -9.28% -2.08% -11.3% -8.32% 15.5% -20.37%

For the past year Moody’s Corporation had bullish trend while China Customer Relations Centers Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Moody’s Corporation beats China Customer Relations Centers Inc.

MoodyÂ’s Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, MoodyÂ’s Investors Service and MoodyÂ’s Analytics. The MoodyÂ’s Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs. This segment provides ratings in approximately 120 countries. Its ratings are disseminated through press releases to the public through print and electronic media, including the Internet and real-time information systems for use by securities traders and investors. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had ratings relationships with approximately 11,000 corporate issuers and approximately 18,000 public finance issuers. It also rated and monitored ratings on approximately 64,000 structured finance obligations. The MoodyÂ’s Analytics segment develops products and services that support financial analysis and risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets; and distributes research and data, such as research on debt issuers, industry studies, and commentary on topical credit related events. This segment also offers economic research, and credit data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services; and outsourced research and analytical services with financial training and certification programs. The company was formerly known as Dun and Bradstreet Company and changed its name to MoodyÂ’s Corporation in September 2000. MoodyÂ’s Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in New York, New York.