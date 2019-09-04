Contrasting of Montage Resources Corporation (MR) and Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL)

We are comparing Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) and Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montage Resources Corporation 9 0.18 N/A 0.49 6.84 Seadrill Limited 6 0.23 N/A -22.93 0.00

Demonstrates Montage Resources Corporation and Seadrill Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montage Resources Corporation 0.00% 1% 0.5% Seadrill Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Montage Resources Corporation and Seadrill Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Montage Resources Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Seadrill Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Montage Resources Corporation’s average price target is $9, while its potential upside is 198.01%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Montage Resources Corporation and Seadrill Limited are owned by institutional investors at 76.4% and 73.24% respectively. About 9% of Montage Resources Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 27.34% of Seadrill Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Montage Resources Corporation -15.44% -43.77% -66.47% -80.8% -86.26% -78.79% Seadrill Limited -6.18% -16.67% -48.69% -53.83% -79.84% -57.95%

For the past year Montage Resources Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Seadrill Limited.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Montage Resources Corporation beats Seadrill Limited.

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment provides drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells. Its drilling contracts relates to semi-submersible rigs and drillships for harsh and benign environments in mid, deep, and ultra-deep waters. The Jack-up Rigs segment offers various services, such as drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. This segmentÂ’s drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environment. The Other segment provides management services to third parties. As of April 21, 2017, the company had a fleet of 38 offshore drilling units that consisted of 12 semi-submersible rigs, 7 drillships, and 19 jack-up rigs. It serves oil and gas exploration and production companies comprising integrated oil companies, government-owned oil companies, and independent oil and gas producers. Seadrill Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. On September 12, 2017, SeaDrill Limited, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.