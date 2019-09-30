Contrasting of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

We are comparing Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 20 0.99 32.09M 0.38 52.83 Xunlei Limited 3 0.00 33.15M -0.83 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Xunlei Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Xunlei Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 162,070,707.07% 3.5% 2.3% Xunlei Limited 1,268,705,270.01% -15.4% -11.7%

Volatility and Risk

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.99 beta. Xunlei Limited has a 1.84 beta and it is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.3 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. Its rival Xunlei Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.2 respectively. Xunlei Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Xunlei Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Xunlei Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -11.57% for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. with consensus price target of $17.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.7% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. shares and 13% of Xunlei Limited shares. About 3.2% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.39% of Xunlei Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 19.3% 18.1% 16.31% 21.03% -1.38% 28.67% Xunlei Limited -6.69% -13.57% -37.01% -34.8% -78.82% -34.41%

For the past year Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has 28.67% stronger performance while Xunlei Limited has -34.41% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. beats Xunlei Limited.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.