Contrasting of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) and Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA)

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) and Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 19 3.24 N/A 0.38 52.83 Telaria Inc. 7 7.47 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Telaria Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Telaria Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 2.3% Telaria Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -4.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.99 beta indicates that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is 1.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Telaria Inc. has a 1.67 beta which is 67.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Telaria Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Telaria Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Telaria Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Telaria Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $17.5, and a -11.44% downside potential. Meanwhile, Telaria Inc.’s consensus target price is $9, while its potential downside is -14.85%. Based on the data given earlier, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Telaria Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Telaria Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 94.4%. Insiders owned 3.2% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.8% of Telaria Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 19.3% 18.1% 16.31% 21.03% -1.38% 28.67% Telaria Inc. 6.16% 7.71% 12.66% 155.52% 121.92% 196.7%

For the past year Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Telaria Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. beats Telaria Inc.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Telaria, Inc. provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The companyÂ’s technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data. It also provides Tremor Video DSP, a customizable user interface that allows buyers to manage the execution of campaigns on a programmatic basis; and Tremor Video SSP, which offers tools to manage supply hierarchies and demand tiers, and real-time reports that allows sellers to monitor bidding activity on their inventory. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.