Contrasting of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) and Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Both Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) and Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 18 2.99 N/A 0.38 44.58 Mitek Systems Inc. 11 5.45 N/A -0.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Mitek Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.2% -7%

Volatility and Risk

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a 1.02 beta, while its volatility is 2.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mitek Systems Inc.’s beta is -0.32 which is 132.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mitek Systems Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mitek Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Mitek Systems Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $17.5, while its potential upside is 1.21%. On the other hand, Mitek Systems Inc.’s potential upside is 37.89% and its consensus target price is $13.83. Based on the results delivered earlier, Mitek Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. shares and 56.7% of Mitek Systems Inc. shares. 2.5% are Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.5% of Mitek Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. -0.77% -17.12% -2.32% -7.06% -19.38% 8.57% Mitek Systems Inc. -3.96% -12.22% -6.04% 12.65% 21.16% -3.61%

For the past year Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Mitek Systems Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Mitek Systems Inc.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.