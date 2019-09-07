Contrasting of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK)

As Application Software businesses, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 19 3.24 N/A 0.38 52.83 Carbon Black Inc. 17 8.43 N/A -3.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Carbon Black Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Carbon Black Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 2.3% Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor Carbon Black Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Carbon Black Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Carbon Black Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Carbon Black Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $17.5, while its potential downside is -11.35%. Carbon Black Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21.5 consensus target price and a -17.59% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Carbon Black Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.7% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.8% of Carbon Black Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.2% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.6% of Carbon Black Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 19.3% 18.1% 16.31% 21.03% -1.38% 28.67% Carbon Black Inc. -0.43% 9.41% 37.14% 22.43% -8.95% 38.67%

For the past year Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Carbon Black Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. beats Carbon Black Inc.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.