Contrasting of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 19 3.35 N/A 0.38 52.83 Borqs Technologies Inc. 3 0.31 N/A 0.03 80.65

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc. Borqs Technologies Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is presently more affordable than Borqs Technologies Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 2.3% Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a 0.99 beta, while its volatility is 1.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Borqs Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$17.5 is Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -11.57%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.7% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. shares and 34% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.2% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 35.38% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 19.3% 18.1% 16.31% 21.03% -1.38% 28.67% Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88%

For the past year Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Borqs Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. beats Borqs Technologies Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.