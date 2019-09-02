Contrasting of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Since Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 18 3.24 N/A 0.38 52.83 2U Inc. 47 2.28 N/A -0.79 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and 2U Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 2.3% 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -5.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.99 beta means Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 1.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, 2U Inc.’s 15.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor 2U Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is 5.1. 2U Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and 2U Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 2U Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $17.5, and a -11.39% downside potential. 2U Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37.75 consensus price target and a 111.13% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, 2U Inc. is looking more favorable than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.7% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of 2U Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.2% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2U Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 19.3% 18.1% 16.31% 21.03% -1.38% 28.67% 2U Inc. -65.72% -66.87% -78.48% -77.37% -83.03% -74.26%

For the past year Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has 28.67% stronger performance while 2U Inc. has -74.26% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. beats 2U Inc.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.