Contrasting of Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCLU) and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

As Conglomerates companies, Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Demonstrates Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Yatra Online Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Yatra Online Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Yatra Online Inc. 0.00% -29.2% -5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Monocle Acquisition Corporation is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival Yatra Online Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Yatra Online Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Monocle Acquisition Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Yatra Online Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.5% and 42.4%. Insiders held 29.33% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 25.34% of Yatra Online Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.35% Yatra Online Inc. 2.02% -2.99% 5.57% -14.63% -38.84% 13.18%

For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than Yatra Online Inc.

Summary

Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats Yatra Online Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.