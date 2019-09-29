Contrasting of MongoDB Inc. (MDB) and Its Peers

As Application Software company, MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of MongoDB Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand MongoDB Inc. has 1.4% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has MongoDB Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB Inc. 33,256,351.04% -44.90% -14.70% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares MongoDB Inc. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB Inc. 46.08M 139 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for MongoDB Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.11 1.77 2.71 2.59

MongoDB Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $76, suggesting a potential downside of -35.23%. As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 72.43%. MongoDB Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MongoDB Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MongoDB Inc. -8.2% -3.01% 7.18% 62.4% 158.1% 71.03% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year MongoDB Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MongoDB Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, MongoDB Inc.’s peers have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. MongoDB Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MongoDB Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

MongoDB Inc. does not pay a dividend.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. The company also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.