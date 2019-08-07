Contrasting of MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) and Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS)

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) and Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS), both competing one another are Credit Services companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyGram International Inc. 2 0.13 N/A -0.71 0.00 Total System Services Inc. 108 5.37 N/A 3.27 41.57

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MoneyGram International Inc. and Total System Services Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyGram International Inc. 0.00% 10% -1% Total System Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

MoneyGram International Inc. has a 2.98 beta, while its volatility is 198.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Total System Services Inc.’s beta is 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for MoneyGram International Inc. and Total System Services Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyGram International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Total System Services Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Total System Services Inc. has an average target price of $124, with potential downside of -0.43%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.1% of MoneyGram International Inc. shares and 81.3% of Total System Services Inc. shares. MoneyGram International Inc.’s share held by insiders are 16.8%. Competitively, Total System Services Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MoneyGram International Inc. -2% 5.15% -26.65% 16.67% -62.77% 22.5% Total System Services Inc. 4.32% 3.63% 34.12% 50.33% 49.16% 66.96%

For the past year MoneyGram International Inc. was less bullish than Total System Services Inc.

Summary

Total System Services Inc. beats MoneyGram International Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for financial institutions. This segment sells its money orders under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with retail and financial institution agents. The company also offers digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, account deposit, and kiosk-based services. MoneyGram International, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Total System Services, Inc. provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: North America Services, International Services, Merchant Services, and NetSpend. The company offers account processing and output services, including processing the card application, initiating service for the cardholder, processing card transaction for the issuing retailer or financial institution, and accumulating the account's transactions. It also provides fraud management services to monitor the unauthorized use of accounts; fraud detection systems for identifying fraudulent transactions; and other services, such as customized communication services to cardholders, and information verification services associated with granting credit, debt collection, and customer service. In addition, the company offers processing services, acquiring solutions, related systems, and integrated support services, which include processing various payment forms, such as credit, debit, prepaid, electronic benefit transfer, and electronic check; authorization and capture of transactions; clearing and settlement of transactions; information reporting services related to transactions; merchant billing services; and point-of-sale equipment sales and service. Further, it provides general purpose reloadable prepaid debit cards and payroll cards, as well as alternative financial services to underbanked and other consumers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.