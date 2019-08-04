Contrasting of Momo Inc. (MOMO) and Its Rivals

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) is a company in the Internet Software & Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72% of Momo Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.33% of all Internet Software & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3% of Momo Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.51% of all Internet Software & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Momo Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momo Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 601.66% 16.68% 7.96%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Momo Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Momo Inc. N/A 33 22.48 Industry Average 149.31M 24.82M 62.41

Momo Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Momo Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Momo Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.43 4.69 2.79

With consensus price target of $45.3, Momo Inc. has a potential upside of 46.08%. As a group, Internet Software & Services companies have a potential upside of 64.57%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Momo Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Momo Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Momo Inc. -4.77% -7.51% -3.47% 15.95% -13.78% 45.25% Industry Average 6.31% 8.24% 21.63% 48.76% 45.85% 66.37%

For the past year Momo Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Momo Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Momo Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.16 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. Momo Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Momo Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Momo Inc. is 128.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.28. Competitively, Momo Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Momo Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Momo Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Momo Inc. operates as a mobile-based social networking platform in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services that are provided to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations and interests; and Hani, a live video application. The company also offers games, which are designed with various themes, cultural characteristics, and features to appeal to various segments of the game player community; paid emoticons, and mobile marketing services; and live video, value-added, and other services. The company was formerly known as Momo Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Momo Inc. Momo Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.