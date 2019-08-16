Contrasting of Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MNTA) and Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) and Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR). The two are both Drugs – Generic companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 15.55 N/A -2.12 0.00 Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 9 0.47 N/A 0.02 475.26

Demonstrates Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49% -37.7% Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.06 shows that Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. has beta of 0.69 which is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.7. On the competitive side is, Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 90.68% for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $22.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.05% and 75.9%. Insiders held 0.4% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.2% of Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11% -7.6% -18.06% -1.31% -60.7% 2.36% Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. -1.85% -2.69% 0.11% 10.8% 10.8% 10.8%

For the past year Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.

Summary

Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE. Its biosimilars programs comprise M923, a biosimilar of HUMIRA for the treatment of patients with rheumatoid arthritis, crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and psoriasis; and M834, a biosimilar of ORENCIA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and juvenile idiopathic arthritis, as well as other biosimilar candidates. The companyÂ’s novel therapeutics programs include M254, a hyper-sialylated version of intravenous immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, Kawasaki disease, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy; M281, a fully-human monoclonal antibody that blocks the neonatal Fc receptor; and M230, a selective immunomodulator of Fc receptors candidate. It has collaboration and license agreements with Sandoz AG, Mylan Ireland Limited, and CSL Behring Recombinant Facility AG. The company was formerly known as Mimeon, Inc. and changed its name to Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2002. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and direct sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe; Synergy WorldWide; and China and New Markets. The company offers general health line of assorted health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, essential oils, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision. It also provides immunity, cardiovascular, and digestive products; and personal care products, including oils and lotions, aloe vera gels, herbal shampoos, herbal skin treatment products, toothpastes, and skin cleansers, as well as weight management products. The company offers its products under the NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products and Synergy WorldWide brands through a sales force of independent managers and distributors. NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.