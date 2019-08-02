Contrasting of Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 20 66.85 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 provides us Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Moleculin Biotech Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 11.37% and its consensus target price is $24.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.9% and 75.6%. 23.73% are Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. has weaker performance than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.