Contrasting of Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Both Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.88 N/A 5.29 1.06

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2%

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Moleculin Biotech Inc. Its rival SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.2 and 10 respectively. SIGA Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.9% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 4.81% stronger performance while SIGA Technologies Inc. has -29.11% weaker performance.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.