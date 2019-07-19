Contrasting of Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Both Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 25 20.38 N/A -1.43 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Quanterix Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -71.4% -53.1% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -40.5%

Liquidity

2.1 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Moleculin Biotech Inc. Its rival Quanterix Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3 respectively. Quanterix Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.6% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.4% of Quanterix Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.1% of Quanterix Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -8.27% 34.07% -18.12% -10.95% -29.89% 17.31% Quanterix Corporation -4.9% -0.9% -0.77% 30.79% 15.25% 19.72%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Quanterix Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Quanterix Corporation beats Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.