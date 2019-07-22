Contrasting of Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 10.74 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Novan Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -71.4% -53.1% Novan Inc. 0.00% -272.1% -35.9%

Liquidity

Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Novan Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Moleculin Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novan Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.6% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.6% of Novan Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 35.49% of Novan Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -8.27% 34.07% -18.12% -10.95% -29.89% 17.31% Novan Inc. 16% 73.75% 11.2% -46.95% -55.87% 67.47%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. has weaker performance than Novan Inc.

Summary

Novan Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.