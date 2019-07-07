Contrasting of Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

As Biotechnology businesses, Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -71.4% -53.1% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -25.3% -19%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Moleculin Biotech Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1. Competitively, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has 32.9 and 32.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.6% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares and 50.2% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares. 23.73% are Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -8.27% 34.07% -18.12% -10.95% -29.89% 17.31% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 2.37% 1.24% 4.58% -17.25% 0% -13.81%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 17.31% stronger performance while Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -13.81% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.