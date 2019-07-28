Contrasting of Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) and Its Peers

As Biotechnology company, Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 9.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its competitors. 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Moleculin Biotech Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -71.40% -53.10% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Moleculin Biotech Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Moleculin Biotech Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

With consensus price target of $3, Moleculin Biotech Inc. has a potential upside of 165.49%. The competitors have a potential upside of 133.00%. With higher probable upside potential for Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s rivals, analysts think Moleculin Biotech Inc. is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Moleculin Biotech Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -8.27% 34.07% -18.12% -10.95% -29.89% 17.31% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. has weaker performance than Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Moleculin Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Dividends

Moleculin Biotech Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s rivals beat Moleculin Biotech Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.