Contrasting of Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 7.68 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Moleculin Biotech Inc. and iBio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Moleculin Biotech Inc. and iBio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2% iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Moleculin Biotech Inc. and iBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.9% and 8.1% respectively. Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders are 23.73%. Insiders Competitively, held 45.24% of iBio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while iBio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Moleculin Biotech Inc. beats iBio Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.