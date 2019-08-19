Contrasting of Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 12.83 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45%

Liquidity

Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.9% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.8% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 23.73% are Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has 64.15% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 4.81% stronger performance while Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has -36.67% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.