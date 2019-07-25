Contrasting of Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

We are comparing Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -71.4% -53.1% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

Moleculin Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.2 and has 15.2 Quick Ratio. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $45, while its potential upside is 55.28%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.6% and 53.8% respectively. Insiders owned 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares. Competitively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -8.27% 34.07% -18.12% -10.95% -29.89% 17.31% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.44% -0.47% 34.54% 27.47% -23.33% 43.52%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. was less bullish than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.