Contrasting of Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Both Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Moleculin Biotech Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Akari Therapeutics Plc has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors at 17.9% and 4.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. was less bullish than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Summary

Moleculin Biotech Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.