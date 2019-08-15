Contrasting of Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 8.54 N/A -0.90 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 16.85 N/A -0.89 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Molecular Templates Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Molecular Templates Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Molecular Templates Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of VBI Vaccines Inc. is $5, which is potential 719.40% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Molecular Templates Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.2% and 55.58%. About 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62% VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. has 62.62% stronger performance while VBI Vaccines Inc. has -54.26% weaker performance.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Molecular Templates Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.