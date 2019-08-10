Contrasting of Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)

As Biotechnology companies, Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 9.61 N/A -0.90 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 42 3.52 N/A 2.30 19.05

In table 1 we can see Molecular Templates Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Molecular Templates Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Risk and Volatility

Molecular Templates Inc. is 173.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.73 beta. From a competition point of view, Cambrex Corporation has a 2.35 beta which is 135.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. Its rival Cambrex Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 2 respectively. Molecular Templates Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Molecular Templates Inc. and Cambrex Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average price target of Cambrex Corporation is $49, which is potential -18.33% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Cambrex Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. has stronger performance than Cambrex Corporation

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Molecular Templates Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.