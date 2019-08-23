Contrasting of Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 9.28 N/A -0.90 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Demonstrates Molecular Templates Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Molecular Templates Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Risk and Volatility

Molecular Templates Inc. is 173.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.73. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s 45.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Molecular Templates Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Molecular Templates Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 419.07% and its consensus target price is $12.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares and 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares. About 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. has 62.62% stronger performance while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -20.79% weaker performance.

Summary

Molecular Templates Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.