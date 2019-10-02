Contrasting of Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

We are comparing Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 0.00 16.29M -0.90 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 24 0.00 9.33M -5.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Molecular Templates Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Molecular Templates Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 288,318,584.07% -30.4% -21.7% Albireo Pharma Inc. 38,956,158.66% -47% -32.3%

Risk & Volatility

Molecular Templates Inc. has a 2.73 beta, while its volatility is 173.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Albireo Pharma Inc. on the other hand, has 1.5 beta which makes it 50.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. Its rival Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. Albireo Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Molecular Templates Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares and 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Molecular Templates Inc. beats Albireo Pharma Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.