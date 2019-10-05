Contrasting of Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 0.00 16.29M -0.90 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 25.42M -1.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Molecular Templates Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 283,797,909.41% -30.4% -21.7% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 1,004,385,791.62% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Molecular Templates Inc. has a 2.73 beta, while its volatility is 173.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 3.3 Quick Ratio. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Molecular Templates Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Molecular Templates Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.33 average target price and a 448.00% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Molecular Templates Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.2% and 64.4% respectively. About 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. had bullish trend while Abeona Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats Molecular Templates Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.