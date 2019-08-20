Contrasting of MOGU Inc. (MOGU) and Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) and Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA). The two are both Specialty Retail Other companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 Winmark Corporation 173 8.57 N/A 7.37 22.94

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MOGU Inc. and Winmark Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU Inc. 0.00% 425.3% -31.5% Winmark Corporation 0.00% -236.1% 64.4%

Liquidity

MOGU Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Winmark Corporation which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. MOGU Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Winmark Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for MOGU Inc. and Winmark Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Winmark Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$4.2 is MOGU Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 72.13%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.9% of MOGU Inc. shares and 55.4% of Winmark Corporation shares. Insiders owned 15.63% of MOGU Inc. shares. Competitively, Winmark Corporation has 27.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MOGU Inc. -5.06% -15.57% -69.65% -84.8% 0% -88.09% Winmark Corporation -1.09% -2.42% -6.16% 8.9% 16.16% 6.3%

For the past year MOGU Inc. has -88.09% weaker performance while Winmark Corporation has 6.3% stronger performance.

Summary

Winmark Corporation beats MOGU Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the PlatoÂ’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names. The companyÂ’s PlatoÂ’s Closet brand stores buy and sell used clothing and accessories for the teenage and young adult market; and Once Upon A Child brand stores buy and sell used and new childrenÂ’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily targeting parents of children ages infant to 12 years. Its Play It Again Sports brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities, such as team sports, fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others; Music Go Round brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories; and Style Encore brand stores buy and sell used womenÂ’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. In addition, the company is also involved in middle-market equipment leasing business focusing on technology-based assets for large and medium-sized businesses; and small-ticket financing business. As of December 31, 2016, it had 1,186 franchised stores. Winmark Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.